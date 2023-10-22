How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) play on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in a clash of NFC South opponents.
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Buccaneers Insights
- The Buccaneers put up just two fewer points per game (18) than the Falcons give up (20).
- The Buccaneers collect only 13.2 more yards per game (291.4) than the Falcons give up per matchup (278.2).
- This season, Tampa Bay rushes for 20.2 fewer yards per game (78.8) than Atlanta allows per outing (99).
- The Buccaneers have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.
Buccaneers Home Performance
- In home games, the Buccaneers put up 14.7 points per game and give up 20.7. That's less than they score overall (18), but more than they allow (17.6).
- The Buccaneers accumulate 287.3 yards per game at home (4.1 less than their overall average), and give up 362.7 at home (31.9 more than overall).
- Tampa Bay accumulates 218.3 passing yards per game in home games (5.7 more than its overall average), and concedes 260 at home (13 more than overall).
- The Buccaneers' average yards rushing at home (69) is lower than their overall average (78.8). But their average yards conceded at home (102.7) is higher than overall (83.8).
- The Buccaneers' offensive third-down percentage in home games (40.5%) is lower than their overall average (42%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (55.6%) is higher than overall (49.3%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Buccaneers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/25/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 25-11
|ABC
|10/1/2023
|at New Orleans
|W 26-9
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Detroit
|L 20-6
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|10/26/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.