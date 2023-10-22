The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) play on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in a clash of NFC South opponents.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Buccaneers Insights

The Buccaneers put up just two fewer points per game (18) than the Falcons give up (20).

The Buccaneers collect only 13.2 more yards per game (291.4) than the Falcons give up per matchup (278.2).

This season, Tampa Bay rushes for 20.2 fewer yards per game (78.8) than Atlanta allows per outing (99).

The Buccaneers have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.

Buccaneers Home Performance

In home games, the Buccaneers put up 14.7 points per game and give up 20.7. That's less than they score overall (18), but more than they allow (17.6).

The Buccaneers accumulate 287.3 yards per game at home (4.1 less than their overall average), and give up 362.7 at home (31.9 more than overall).

Tampa Bay accumulates 218.3 passing yards per game in home games (5.7 more than its overall average), and concedes 260 at home (13 more than overall).

The Buccaneers' average yards rushing at home (69) is lower than their overall average (78.8). But their average yards conceded at home (102.7) is higher than overall (83.8).

The Buccaneers' offensive third-down percentage in home games (40.5%) is lower than their overall average (42%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (55.6%) is higher than overall (49.3%).

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/25/2023 Philadelphia L 25-11 ABC 10/1/2023 at New Orleans W 26-9 FOX 10/15/2023 Detroit L 20-6 FOX 10/22/2023 Atlanta - FOX 10/26/2023 at Buffalo - Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Houston - CBS 11/12/2023 Tennessee - CBS

