The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' (3-2) injury report heading into their game against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) currently features four players. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 22 from Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers enter this matchup following a 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions in their most recent game.

The Falcons' most recent game ended in a 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Vita Vea DL Foot Questionable Anthony Nelson OLB Concussion Questionable Lavonte David LB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Evans WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Calais Campbell DL Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

Buccaneers Season Insights

The Buccaneers are totaling 291.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 14th, giving up 330.8 yards per game.

The Buccaneers are putting up 18.0 points per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank seventh on the other side of the ball with 17.6 points allowed per game.

Offensively, the Buccaneers rank 17th in the NFL with 212.6 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in passing yards allowed per contest (247.0).

While Tampa Bay's run defense ranks seventh with 83.8 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been less successful, ranking fourth-worst (78.8 rushing yards per game).

With 10 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) against four turnovers committed (fifth in NFL), the Buccaneers' +6 turnover margin is the second-best in the league.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)

Buccaneers (-2.5) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Falcons (+120)

Buccaneers (-145), Falcons (+120) Total: 37 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.