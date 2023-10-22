Our computer model projects a victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they meet the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Buccaneers are compiling 18 points per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank seventh defensively with 17.6 points allowed per game. The Falcons' offense has been bottom-five this season, posting 16.5 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th with 20 points surrendered per contest.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Buccaneers by 2.5) Toss Up (37) Buccaneers 19, Falcons 17

Buccaneers Betting Info

The Buccaneers have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Tampa Bay games have hit the over just once this season.

The average total for Buccaneers games this season has been 42.7, 5.7 points higher than the total for this game.

Falcons Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

Atlanta has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Falcons have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Games featuring Atlanta have hit the over just once this year.

This season, Falcons games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42.4, which is 5.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 18 17.6 14.7 20.7 23 13 Atlanta 16.5 20 21.5 19.3 6.5 21.5

