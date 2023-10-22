The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) will face off against NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons (3-3), on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The betting information predicts a close game, with the Buccaneers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 37 points.

Interested in live betting the Buccaneers/Falcons game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In five games this season, the Buccaneers have had the lead after the first quarter one time and have trailed four times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 1.2 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 3.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Falcons have been winning three times, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In five games this season, the Buccaneers have been outscored in the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering six points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Falcons have won the second quarter in one game, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In five games this year, the Buccaneers have lost the third quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times.

On offense, Tampa Bay is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Falcons have won the third quarter in one game this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering six points on average in that quarter.

After six games this year, the Falcons have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and won four times.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Buccaneers have had the lead two times (2-0 in those games), have trailed two times (0-2), and have been tied one time (1-0).

The Falcons have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0 in those contests). They have been behind after the first half in five games (2-3).

2nd Half

In five games this season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (2-0 record in those games), been outscored two times (1-1), and tied one time (0-1).

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 9.4 points on average in the second half.

The Falcons have lost the second half two times and won in the second half four times in six games this year.

