Which side has the advantage at quarterback when Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) clash with Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Raymond James Stadium on October 22? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, keep reading.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Baker Mayfield vs. Desmond Ridder Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats Desmond Ridder 5 Games Played 6 65.4% Completion % 64.0% 1,088 (217.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,380 (230.0) 7 Touchdowns 6 3 Interceptions 6 67 (13.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 75 (12.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 226.5 yards

: Over/Under 226.5 yards Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Falcons Defensive Stats

This year, the Falcons rank 17th in the NFL in points allowed (20.0 per game) and fifth in total yards allowed (278.2 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Atlanta is top-10 this season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 1,075 total passing yards allowed (179.2 allowed per game). It also ranks 27th in passing TDs allowed (10).

Against the run, the Falcons have surrendered 594 rushing yards this season, ranking 12th in the league. When it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, they are first in the NFL with one.

Defensively, Atlanta is second in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 31.1%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is sixth (43.8%).

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 212.5 yards

: Over/Under 212.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

