Will Baker Mayfield Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 7?
Should you wager on Baker Mayfield scoring a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Week 7 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)
- Mayfield has run for 67 yards on 25 carries (13.4 ypg).
- Mayfield has not scored a rushing touchdown in five games.
Baker Mayfield Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|19
|37
|206
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
