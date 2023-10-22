Baker Mayfield has a tough matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allow 179.2 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

So far this year, Mayfield has racked up passing 1,088 yards (217.6 per game), going 106-for-162 (65.4%) through the air with seven touchdowns against three interceptions. In the ground game, Mayfield has added 67 yards rushing on 25 attempts.

Mayfield vs. the Falcons

Mayfield vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games No opposing quarterbacks have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Atlanta this season.

Six players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least two touchdown passes to two quarterbacks in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Falcons this season.

The Falcons yield 179.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Falcons have put up 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Falcons' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Falcons

Passing Yards: 222.5 (-115)

Mayfield Passing Insights

Mayfield has gone over his passing yards prop total twice this year.

The Buccaneers, who are 29th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.1% of the time while running 44.9%.

Mayfield is No. 22 in the league averaging 6.7 yards per attempt (1,088 total yards passing).

Mayfield has thrown for a touchdown in four of five games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (87.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Mayfield accounts for 55.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his total 162 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-111)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield has hit his rushing yards over in 60.0% of his opportunities (three of five games).

In five games this season, Mayfield has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two carries in the red zone (10.5% of his team's 19 red zone rushes).

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-37 / 206 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-32 / 246 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 8 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 15-for-25 / 146 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 26-for-34 / 317 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 21-for-34 / 173 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

