Top 25 College Football Streams & TV Channel Info | Week 8
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are 17 games featuring a ranked team on the Week 8 college football schedule, including the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions versus the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.
You will find info on live coverage of the week's top college football action right here.
How to Watch AP Top 25 Games
No. 22 Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-11.5)
UCF Knights at No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-19.5)
No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-4.5)
No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-8.5)
Washington State Cougars at No. 9 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-20)
North Texas Mean Green at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-19.5)
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 20 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-7.5)
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Favorite: Iowa (-3.5)
No. 8 Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-22.5)
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: North Carolina (-23.5)
No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-6.5)
Army Black Knights at No. 19 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-30.5)
No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: Florida State (-13.5)
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-24.5)
No. 14 Utah Utes at No. 18 USC Trojans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: USC (-7)
No. 25 UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-17)
Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 5 Washington Huskies
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Favorite: Washington (-28.5)
Bet on Top 25 games today with BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.