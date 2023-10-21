MVFC teams were in action for two games in the Week 8 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

South Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois | Murray State vs. Missouri State

Week 8 MVFC Results

South Dakota State 17 Southern Illinois 10

  • Pregame Favorite: South Dakota State (-14.5)
  • Pregame Total: 47.5

South Dakota State Leaders

  • Passing: Mark Gronowski (15-for-21, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Isaiah Davis (15 ATT, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Griffin Wilde (2 TAR, 2 REC, 61 YDS, 1 TD)

Southern Illinois Leaders

  • Passing: Nic Baker (20-for-24, 225 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Baker (15 ATT, 31 YDS)
  • Receiving: D'Ante' Cox (7 TAR, 7 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Southern IllinoisSouth Dakota State
308Total Yards308
225Passing Yards161
83Rushing Yards147
2Turnovers1

Missouri State 28 Murray State 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Missouri State (-21.5)
  • Pregame Total: 54.5

Missouri State Leaders

  • Passing: Jordan Pachot (19-for-29, 287 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jacardia Wright (17 ATT, 64 YDS)
  • Receiving: Wright (4 TAR, 4 REC, 80 YDS)

Murray State Leaders

  • Passing: DJ Williams (21-for-34, 227 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jawaun Northington (14 ATT, 56 YDS)
  • Receiving: Cole Rusk (7 TAR, 7 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Missouri StateMurray State
304Total Yards334
287Passing Yards227
17Rushing Yards107
3Turnovers2

Next Week's MVFC Games

Northern Iowa Panthers at Illinois State Redbirds

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Hancock Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at South Dakota Coyotes

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: DakotaDome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Alerus Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Missouri State Bears at Youngstown State Penguins

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Murray State Racers at North Dakota State Bison

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Southern Illinois Salukis at Western Illinois Leathernecks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Hanson Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

