Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Hedman's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Victor Hedman vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Hedman has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 24:48 on the ice per game.

Hedman has a goal in one of his five games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hedman has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of five games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hedman has an assist in three of five games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hedman has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hedman has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hedman Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 9 5 Points 3 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.