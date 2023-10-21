USC vs. Utah: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 14 Utah Utes (5-1), with the fifth-ranked scoring defense in the nation, will visit the No. 18 USC Trojans (6-1) and their second-ranked scoring offense, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Utes are 7-point underdogs. An over/under of 56 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. Utah matchup.
USC vs. Utah Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
USC vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Utah Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-7)
|56
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|USC (-6.5)
|55.5
|-275
|+220
USC vs. Utah Betting Trends
- USC has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Utah has covered three times in six games with a spread this year.
USC & Utah 2023 Futures Odds
|USC
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
|Utah
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
