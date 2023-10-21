UCF vs. Oklahoma: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) will square off against the UCF Knights (3-3) in Big 12 action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Knights are currently heavy, 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 64.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. UCF matchup.
UCF vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
UCF vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-19.5)
|64.5
|-1100
|+700
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-18.5)
|64.5
|-1200
|+720
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UCF vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- UCF has won two games against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma has covered in each of its six games with a spread this season.
- The Sooners have won each of their three games this season when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.
UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
