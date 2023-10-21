In the contest between the Oklahoma Sooners and UCF Knights on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Sooners to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

UCF vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (-17.5) Under (67.5) Oklahoma 48, UCF 13

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Knights based on the moneyline is 13.8%.

The Knights is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Five of the Knights' six games with a set total have hit the over (83.3%).

UCF games this season have averaged an over/under of 56.7 points, 10.8 less than the point total in this matchup.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Sooners a 90.9% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Sooners are 6-0-0 this year.

In games it is played as 17.5-point favorites or more, Oklahoma has an ATS record of 3-0.

Out of six Sooners games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Oklahoma games this season have posted an average total of 58.8, which is 8.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Knights vs. Sooners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 45.2 14 50.3 10.3 43 11.5 UCF 35 27.8 46.3 18.7 23.7 37

