According to our computer projection model, the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies will beat the Stetson Hatters when the two teams play at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Stetson vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-1.2) 52.4 St. Thomas (MN) 27, Stetson 26

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters covered five times in eight chances against the spread last season.

Hatters games went over the point total four out of eight times last season.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies covered seven times in nine games with a spread last season.

Tommies games hit the over four out of nine times last season.

Hatters vs. Tommies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stetson 27 34 30 29.7 24 38.3 St. Thomas (MN) 20.3 28.4 29.3 21.3 13.5 33.8

