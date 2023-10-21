Stetson vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
According to our computer projection model, the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies will beat the Stetson Hatters when the two teams play at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Stetson vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|St. Thomas (MN) (-1.2)
|52.4
|St. Thomas (MN) 27, Stetson 26
Stetson Betting Info (2022)
- The Hatters covered five times in eight chances against the spread last season.
- Hatters games went over the point total four out of eight times last season.
St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)
- The Tommies covered seven times in nine games with a spread last season.
- Tommies games hit the over four out of nine times last season.
Hatters vs. Tommies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Stetson
|27
|34
|30
|29.7
|24
|38.3
|St. Thomas (MN)
|20.3
|28.4
|29.3
|21.3
|13.5
|33.8
