Game 5 of the NLCS on Saturday will feature the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The teams will look to break the 2-2 series deadlock and be a win away from a World Series berth when action begins at 8:07 PM ET on TBS, live from Chase Field. Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks have not named their starter.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies are eighth in MLB play with 220 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Philadelphia's .438 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Philadelphia has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (796 total runs).

The Phillies' .327 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 average in the majors.

Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Philadelphia has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.240).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

Wheeler is aiming to register his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Wheeler will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (17-9) to the mound for his 35th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 34 starts this season.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 28th start in a row.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 34 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/12/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/16/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/17/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly 10/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Away Ranger Suárez Brandon Pfaadt 10/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away Cristopher Sanchez Joe Mantiply 10/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies - Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies - Away - -

