Miami (FL) vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Clemson Tigers (4-2) take the 13th-ranked pass defense in college football into a clash with the Miami Hurricanes (4-2), with the No. 14 pass attack, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.
Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-3.5)
|48.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-3.5)
|48.5
|-176
|+146
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- Rice vs Tulsa
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- Texas vs Houston
- SMU vs Temple
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- Washington State vs Oregon
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Air Force vs Navy
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- North Texas vs Tulane
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- Memphis vs UAB
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
- Clemson has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.