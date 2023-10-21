Will Luke Glendening find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

Glendening is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Glendening has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 16 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 25.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

