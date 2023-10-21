The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0) take on a fellow ACC foe when they host the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State is putting up 447.7 yards per game on offense (27th in the FBS), and rank 58th on the other side of the ball, yielding 363.0 yards allowed per game. Duke has been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 9.8 points per contest (fourth-best). On offense, it ranks 51st by compiling 31.2 points per game.

Florida State vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Duke Key Statistics

Florida State Duke 447.7 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.0 (95th) 363.0 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.5 (10th) 177.3 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.5 (20th) 270.3 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (112th) 3 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has recorded 1,472 yards (245.3 ypg) on 116-of-182 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 114 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 493 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 99 yards (16.5 per game).

Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 32 times for 228 yards (38.0 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 92 yards through the air.

Keon Coleman's leads his squad with 418 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 44 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 357 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 238 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 912 yards on 79-of-126 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 326 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has rushed 65 times for 426 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has collected 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 368 (61.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has recorded 322 receiving yards (53.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Sahmir Hagans' 20 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 125 yards.

