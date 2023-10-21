The UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is a 2.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 58.5.

UTSA is averaging 27.8 points per game on offense this year (72nd in the FBS), and is allowing 27.7 points per game (83rd) on defense. Florida Atlantic ranks 77th with 381.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 88th with 392.7 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UTSA vs Florida Atlantic Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -2.5 -115 -105 58.5 -110 -110 -145 +120

Looking to place a bet on Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Florida Atlantic Recent Performance

Offensively, the Owls are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 439.3 yards per game (-19-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 424.7 (102nd-ranked).

On offense in their previous three games, the Owls are averaging 31 points, 77th in college football. On defense, they are conceding 18, which places them 42nd.

Florida Atlantic is 76th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (260.7 per game), and -46-worst in passing yards allowed (245).

The Owls are 72nd in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (178.7), and -52-worst in rushing yards allowed (179.7).

The Owls have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

Florida Atlantic has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Week 8 AAC Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic is 2-2-1 against the spread this year.

The Owls have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Out of Florida Atlantic's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Florida Atlantic has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

Florida Atlantic has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Bet on Florida Atlantic to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has racked up 902 yards on 65.1% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III is his team's leading rusher with 81 carries for 442 yards, or 73.7 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. McCammon has also chipped in with 14 catches for 123 yards.

Kobe Lewis has taken 37 carries and totaled 210 yards with one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester has racked up 622 receiving yards on 62 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has caught 22 passes and compiled 269 receiving yards (44.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Je'Quan Burton's 21 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Marlon Bradley has collected three sacks to pace the team, while also recording three TFL and 12 tackles.

Florida Atlantic's top-tackler, Bobby Ambush, has 21 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Jarron Morris has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 16 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.