Our projection model predicts the Florida A&M Rattlers will take down the Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Shell Energy Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida A&M vs. Texas Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-23.2) 51.6 Florida A&M 37, Texas Southern 14

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 SWAC Predictions

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover twice.

In Rattlers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Tigers games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rattlers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Southern 25.5 40.0 43.0 22.0 16.8 49.0 Florida A&M 27.2 15.7 27.0 10.0 27.0 21.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.