The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Erik Cernak score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)

Cernak stats and insights

  • Cernak is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
  • Cernak has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 16 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 25.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
