Eric Cole will hit the course at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from October 19-21, aiming to conquer the par-70, 7,079-yard course with $8,500,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a bet on Cole at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2800 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Cole Odds to Win: +2800

Eric Cole Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Cole has shot better than par on 16 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 20 rounds played.

Cole has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Cole has finished in the top five in two of his past five tournaments.

Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Cole hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 14th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 26 -8 275 0 25 4 5 $4.2M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Accordia Golf Narashino CC measures 7,079 yards for this tournament, 64 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

Accordia Golf Narashino CC has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC is 7,079 yards, 196 yards shorter than the average course Cole has played in the past year (7,275).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.82-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was strong, putting him in the 83rd percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Cole was better than 52% of the field (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Cole shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Cole had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Cole's 14 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average (8.0).

In that most recent tournament, Cole's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Cole finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Cole recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

