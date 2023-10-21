The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Hagel included, will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hagel's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brandon Hagel vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel's plus-minus this season, in 19:05 per game on the ice, is -1.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game three times this year in five games played, including multiple goals once.

Hagel has a point in four of five games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Hagel has had an assist twice this season in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Hagel goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Hagel Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 9 6 Points 5 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 4

