TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is the setting for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats' (1-5) matchup against the Southern Jaguars (3-3) on October 21, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET.

Bethune-Cookman is putting up 18.8 points per game on offense (99th in the FCS), and ranks 89th on defense with 30.8 points allowed per game. Southern ranks 25th-worst in total yards per game on offense (297.2), but at least it has been dominating on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in total yards surrendered per game (181.7).

See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Key Statistics

Bethune-Cookman Southern 233.5 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.2 (106th) 364.7 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.7 (1st) 98.8 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.7 (113th) 134.7 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.5 (68th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has 385 pass yards for Bethune-Cookman, completing 67.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Jimmy Robinson III, has carried the ball 26 times for 127 yards (21.2 per game), scoring one time.

Jouvensly Bazil has piled up 118 yards on 22 carries, scoring three times.

Jaewan Boyd's team-high 166 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 22 targets).

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has put together a 154-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 22 targets.

Daveno Ellington's 15 grabs are good enough for 150 yards.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has racked up 1,112 yards on 63.2% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gary Quarles, has carried the ball 68 times for 340 yards (56.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kendric Rhymes has run for 143 yards across 30 attempts, scoring one touchdown. He's chipped in with 10 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield has hauled in 234 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

George Qualls Jr. has collected 128 receiving yards (21.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Darren Morris' two targets have resulted in three receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bethune-Cookman or Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.