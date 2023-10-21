In the contest between the Southern Jaguars and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Jaguars to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern (-10.8) 39.4 Southern 25, Bethune-Cookman 14

Week 8 SWAC Predictions

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, seven of Wildcats games went over the point total.

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, four Jaguars games went over the point total.

Wildcats vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bethune-Cookman 18.8 30.8 31.0 20.0 12.8 36.3 Southern 22.5 15.8 24.5 20.3 18.5 7.0

