Air Force vs. Navy Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
In the game between the Air Force Falcons and Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Falcons to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Air Force vs. Navy Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Air Force (-9.5)
|Over (33.5)
|Air Force 35, Navy 15
Air Force Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 78.9%.
- Against the spread, the Falcons are 3-1-0 this season.
- Air Force has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- All four of the Falcons' games have hit the over this season.
- Air Force games average 43.8 total points per game this season, 10.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Navy Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Midshipmen based on the moneyline is 25.6%.
- The Midshipmen are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- When they have played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, the Midshipmen are 1-1 against the spread.
- In theMidshipmen's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
- The average point total for Navy this season is 17.6 points higher than this game's over/under.
Falcons vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Air Force
|37.0
|14.7
|41.0
|16.3
|45.0
|20.0
|Navy
|20.3
|23.0
|27.0
|22.7
|19.0
|14.0
