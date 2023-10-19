The Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos included, will face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Stamkos interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Steven Stamkos vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Stamkos' plus-minus rating last season was -5, in 18:47 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 28 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in five of them.

Stamkos had an assist in 41 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists nine times.

Stamkos' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 51.2% chance of Stamkos having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Canucks conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-26) ranked 23rd in the league.

