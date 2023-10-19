The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) at home on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-135) Canucks (+115) 7 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Betting Insights

Last season, the Lightning compiled a record of 7-8 in games they played as moneyline favorites.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter last season, Tampa Bay won 53.8% of its games (7-6).

The Lightning have a 57.4% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this matchup.

Last season, Tampa Bay games went over this one's 7-goal over/under 46 times.

Lightning vs Canucks Additional Info

Lightning vs. Canucks Rankings

Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canucks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 280 (8th) Goals 270 (13th) 252 (14th) Goals Allowed 296 (25th) 71 (3rd) Power Play Goals 62 (11th) 53 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 69 (28th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning's 280 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked eighth in the league.

Tampa Bay was 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+28) ranked 11th in the league.

The 71 power-play goals Tampa Bay put up last season (on 280 chances) were the third-most in the NHL.

The Lightning had the league's third-best power-play conversion rate (25.36%).

Tampa Bay scored seven shorthanded goals last season (16th among all NHL teams).

The Lightning killed 79.69% of opponent power plays, the 15th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Lightning won 51.6% of their faceoffs (11th in the NHL)

Tampa Bay had a 10.7% shooting percentage, which ranked seventh in the league.

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.