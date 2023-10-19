Lightning vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 19
The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they face the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) at home on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.
Lightning vs. Canucks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Canucks 5, Lightning 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+110)
- Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)
Lightning vs Canucks Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning were 46-30-6 overall and 8-9-17 in overtime contests last season.
- Tampa Bay picked up 25 points (9-7-7) in the 23 games it played that were decided by one goal.
- In the 11 games last season the Lightning scored only one goal, they went 1-9-1 (three points).
- Tampa Bay lost all 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Lightning scored at least three goals 64 times, and went 47-10-7 in those games (to record 101 points).
- In the 36 games when Tampa Bay recorded a single power-play goal, it had a 20-12-4 record (44 points).
- In the 47 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay was 28-13-6 (62 points).
- The Lightning were outshot by their opponent in 39 games, going 18-18-3 to record 39 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|8th
|3.41
|Goals Scored
|3.29
|13th
|14th
|3.07
|Goals Allowed
|3.61
|25th
|12th
|32
|Shots
|29.7
|22nd
|20th
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|12th
|3rd
|25.36%
|Power Play %
|22.71%
|11th
|15th
|79.69%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.6%
|32nd
Lightning vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
