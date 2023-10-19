Sun Belt play features the James Madison Dukes (6-0) squaring off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Dukes are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Marshall matchup in this article.

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Huntington, West Virginia
  • Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

James Madison vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Marshall Moneyline
BetMGM James Madison (-3.5) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel James Madison (-4.5) 52.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

James Madison vs. Marshall Betting Trends

  • James Madison has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dukes have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Marshall has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

