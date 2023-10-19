Anthony Cirelli Game Preview: Lightning vs. Canucks - October 19
Anthony Cirelli will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Tampa Bay Lightning face the Vancouver Canucks at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Cirelli's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Anthony Cirelli vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Cirelli Season Stats Insights
- Cirelli has averaged 18:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).
- Cirelli has a goal in one of his four games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In three of four games this year, Cirelli has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.
- Cirelli has an assist in two of four games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.
- Cirelli's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.
- Cirelli has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Cirelli Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23
- The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, giving up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.
- They had the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -26.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|4
|Games
|2
|3
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
