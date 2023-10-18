Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Red Wings on October 18, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Pittsburgh Penguins-Detroit Red Wings matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
One of Pittsburgh's top contributing offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has six points (one goal, five assists) and plays an average of 18:25 per game.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 13
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 10
|0
|1
|1
|4
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Evgeni Malkin has picked up six points (two per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Capitals
|Oct. 13
|1
|3
|4
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Sidney Crosby has four total points for Pittsburgh, with three goals and one assist.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 13
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Alex DeBrincat has scored three goals (one per game) and dished out two assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Detroit offense with five total points (1.7 per game). He averages three shots per game, shooting 33.3%.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 14
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Devils
|Oct. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
J.T. Compher Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
J.T. Compher has racked up four total points (1.3 per game) this campaign. He has one goal and three assists.
Compher Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Devils
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
