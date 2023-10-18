The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-6) hit the road for a CUSA clash against the Florida International Panthers (3-4) on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

Sam Houston ranks third-worst in total offense (262 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 86th with 392 yards allowed per contest. Florida International has been sputtering on offense, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 19.7 points per game. It has been better on defense, giving up 27 points per contest (79th-ranked).

For more specifics of this game, read on.

Florida International vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Florida International vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Florida International Sam Houston 334.9 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262 (133rd) 445.1 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392 (65th) 105.1 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 69.3 (131st) 229.7 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.7 (107th) 13 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 10 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (118th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has recored 1,474 passing yards, or 210.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.8% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Shomari Lawrence has carried the ball 68 times for 388 yards, with three touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has run for 297 yards across 45 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has registered 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 636 (90.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has racked up 289 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) on 15 receptions.

Jalen Bracey's 31 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 194 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has been a dual threat for Sam Houston so far this season. He has 1,016 passing yards, completing 61.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 103 yards (17.2 ypg) on 37 carries.

John Gentry has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 141 yards (23.5 per game). He has also caught 12 passes for 125 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Noah Smith's team-high 308 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 55 targets) with three touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has caught 20 passes while averaging 44.5 yards per game.

