Florida International vs. Sam Houston Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Wednesday, October 18
Our computer model predicts the Sam Houston Bearkats will take down the Florida International Panthers on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Florida International vs. Sam Houston Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Sam Houston (-9.7)
|43.0
|Sam Houston 26, Florida International 17
Week 8 CUSA Predictions
- Middle Tennessee vs Liberty
- Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State
Florida International Betting Info (2023)
- The Panthers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- Two of the Panthers' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).
Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)
- The Bearkats compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, two of Bearkats games hit the over.
Panthers vs. Bearkats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Sam Houston
|11.2
|24.7
|28.0
|35.0
|9.0
|25.0
|Florida International
|19.7
|27.0
|20.0
|29.0
|19.3
|24.3
