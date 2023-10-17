The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2) heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (0-2) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Matthew Savoie C Out Shoulder

Lightning vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)

The Lightning were eighth in the league in scoring last season (280 goals, 3.4 per game).

Tampa Bay conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With a goal differential of +28, they were 11th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights (2022-23)

The Sabres scored the third-most goals in the NHL last season (293 total, 3.6 per game).

Buffalo conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.

Lightning vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-110) Lightning (-110) 7

