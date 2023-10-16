Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County This Week
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Pinellas County, Florida this week, we've got the information below.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Monday
River Ridge High School at Countryside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 16
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lakeland Christian School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian School at Indian Rocks Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donahue Academy High School at Shorecrest Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Spring Hill, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg High School at Countryside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Largo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boca Ciega High School at Hollins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seminole High School - Seminole at Palm Harbor University HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Palm Harbor, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunedin High School at Tarpon Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
