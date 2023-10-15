When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions match up in Week 6 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Trey Palmer hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Palmer will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Trey Palmer score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Palmer's stat line reveals six catches for 42 yards and two scores. He averages 10.5 yards per game, having been targeted nine times.

In two of four games this year, Palmer has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Trey Palmer Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1 Week 2 Bears 2 1 20 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 2 6 1

Rep Trey Palmer with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.