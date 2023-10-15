Will Sean Tucker cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Sean Tucker score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a TD)

This season Tucker has rushed for 23 yards (7.7 per game) on 15 carries.

Tucker also has two catches for 9 receiving yards (3 per game).

In three games, Tucker has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Sean Tucker Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 15 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Bears 8 7 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 0 0 0 0

