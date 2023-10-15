When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions match up in Week 6 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Rachaad White find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

White's team-high 206 rushing yards (51.5 per game) have come on 63 carries, with one touchdown.

White has also caught 13 passes for 86 yards (21.5 per game).

White has one rushing touchdown in four games.

Rachaad White Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0

