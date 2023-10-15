Rachaad White will be facing the third-best rushing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Detroit Lions in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

On the ground, White has collected a team-high 206 yards (51.5 ypg) on 63 attempts. He's scored one rushing touchdown. White has also hauled in 13 balls for 86 yards (21.5 ypg).

White vs. the Lions

White vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Lions in the 2023 season.

Two opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Detroit this year.

The Lions have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The rush defense of the Lions is giving up 68.4 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks third in the league.

So far this year, the Lions have allowed three passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks 10th in the league.

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-111)

White Rushing Insights

White has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in four opportunities this season.

The Buccaneers pass on 51.9% of their plays and run on 48.1%. They are 25th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 117 rushes this season. He's handled 63 of those carries (53.8%).

White has rushed for a touchdown once this season in four games played.

He has scored one of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

He has 13 red zone rushing carries (76.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-110)

White Receiving Insights

In three of four games this year, White has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

White has been targeted on 13 of his team's 126 passing attempts this season (10.3% target share).

He has 86 receiving yards on 13 targets to rank 87th in NFL play with 6.6 yards per target.

Having played four games this year, White has not tallied a TD reception.

White (two red zone targets) has been targeted 9.5% of the time in the red zone (21 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 15 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 17 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

