When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Detroit Lions in Week 6, Mike Evans will be up against a Lions pass defense featuring Jerry Jacobs. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions 51.7 12.9 14 55 9.06

Mike Evans vs. Jerry Jacobs Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans' 337 receiving yards (84.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 20 receptions on 31 targets with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Tampa Bay ranks fifth-last in the league in passing yards with 858 (214.5 per game) and 12th in passing TDs (seven).

The Buccaneers' offensive attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 84 points (21 per game).

Tampa Bay has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 31.5 times per game, which is eighth in the league.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers rank 13th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 21 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 55.3%.

Jerry Jacobs & the Lions' Defense

Jerry Jacobs has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 29 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Detroit has given up 1,122 (224.4 per game), ranking 18th in the league.

The Lions average 21.4 points conceded per game, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

Detroit has given up more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

Seven players have caught a touchdown against the Lions this season.

Mike Evans vs. Jerry Jacobs Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Jerry Jacobs Rec. Targets 31 36 Def. Targets Receptions 20 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.9 23 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 337 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 84.3 5.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 103 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

