Mike Evans vs. Jerry Jacobs: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Detroit Lions in Week 6, Mike Evans will be up against a Lions pass defense featuring Jerry Jacobs. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.
Buccaneers vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions
|51.7
|12.9
|14
|55
|9.06
Mike Evans vs. Jerry Jacobs Insights
Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense
- Mike Evans' 337 receiving yards (84.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 20 receptions on 31 targets with three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Tampa Bay ranks fifth-last in the league in passing yards with 858 (214.5 per game) and 12th in passing TDs (seven).
- The Buccaneers' offensive attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 84 points (21 per game).
- Tampa Bay has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 31.5 times per game, which is eighth in the league.
- In the red zone, the Buccaneers rank 13th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 21 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 55.3%.
Jerry Jacobs & the Lions' Defense
- Jerry Jacobs has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 29 tackles and five passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing yards conceded, Detroit has given up 1,122 (224.4 per game), ranking 18th in the league.
- The Lions average 21.4 points conceded per game, which ranks 17th in the NFL.
- Detroit has given up more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- Seven players have caught a touchdown against the Lions this season.
Mike Evans vs. Jerry Jacobs Advanced Stats
|Mike Evans
|Jerry Jacobs
|Rec. Targets
|31
|36
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|20
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.9
|23
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|337
|29
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|84.3
|5.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|103
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|3
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|3
|Interceptions
