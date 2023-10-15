When Mike Evans takes the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Mike Evans score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Evans has been targeted on 31 occasions, and has 20 receptions, leading the Buccaneers with 337 yards (84.3 per game) while also scoring three TDs this year.

Evans has tallied a touchdown catch in three of four games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Mike Evans Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0

