Mike Evans has a decent matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Detroit Lions in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Lions have allowed 224.4 passing yards per game, 17th in the league.

Evans has posted a team-best 337 receiving yards (84.3 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 20 balls out of 31 targets so far this campaign.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Evans and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evans vs. the Lions

Evans vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

Seven players have caught a TD pass against the Lions this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The 224.4 passing yards the Lions concede per outing makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Lions have given up eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 22nd in NFL play.

Watch Buccaneers vs Lions on Fubo!

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Evans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Evans Receiving Insights

Evans, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of four games this season.

Evans has been targeted on 31 of his team's 126 passing attempts this season (24.6% target share).

He has 337 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 12th in NFL play with 10.9 yards per target.

Evans has a touchdown catch in three of four games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 37.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Evans (three red zone targets) has been targeted 14.3% of the time in the red zone (21 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 10 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 171 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.