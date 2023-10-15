Mike Evans did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Detroit Lions at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Evans' stats below.

In the passing game, Evans has been targeted 31 times, with season stats of 337 yards on 20 receptions (16.9 per catch) and three TDs.

Mike Evans Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Evans 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 20 337 103 3 16.9

Evans Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0

