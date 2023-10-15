Will Mike Evans Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mike Evans did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Detroit Lions at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Evans' stats below.
In the passing game, Evans has been targeted 31 times, with season stats of 337 yards on 20 receptions (16.9 per catch) and three TDs.
In the passing game, Evans has been targeted 31 times, with season stats of 337 yards on 20 receptions (16.9 per catch) and three TDs.
Mike Evans Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receivers are on the injury report for the Buccaneers.
Buccaneers vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Evans 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|31
|20
|337
|103
|3
|16.9
Evans Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|10
|6
|66
|1
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|6
|171
|1
|Week 3
|Eagles
|10
|5
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Saints
|3
|3
|40
|0

