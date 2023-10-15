The Ottawa Senators (1-1) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected close game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1), who have -105 moneyline odds, on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Senators Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Senators Moneyline Lightning Moneyline Total BetMGM -115 -105 6.5

Lightning vs. Senators Betting Trends

The Senators have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Lightning have not played as the underdog this season.

Ottawa has had moneyline odds of -115 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Tampa Bay has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than -105.

