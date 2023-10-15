The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions are scheduled to square off in a Week 6 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chris Godwin get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12 if he scores a TD)

Godwin has posted 255 yards receiving (63.8 per game), reeling in 21 balls out of 30 targets this campaign.

Godwin, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Chris Godwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0

