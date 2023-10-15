Chris Godwin has a decent matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Detroit Lions in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Lions have allowed 224.4 passing yards per game, 17th in the NFL.

So far this year, Godwin has hauled in 21 passes on 30 targets for 255 yards, averaging 63.8 yards per game.

Godwin vs. the Lions

Godwin vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Lions have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

Godwin will square off against the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this week. The Lions concede 224.4 passing yards per game.

The Lions' defense ranks 22nd in the NFL by allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-118)

Godwin Receiving Insights

Godwin has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this season.

Godwin has been targeted on 30 of his team's 126 passing attempts this season (23.8% target share).

He has 255 receiving yards on 30 targets to rank 39th in league play with 8.5 yards per target.

Having played four games this season, Godwin has not had a TD reception.

Godwin has been targeted seven times in the red zone (33.3% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts).

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

