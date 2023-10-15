Should you wager on Cade Otton finding his way into the end zone in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Week 6 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a TD)

Otton has caught 12 balls for 89 yards (22.3 per game) and one score this season.

Otton has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Cade Otton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 19 0 Week 2 Bears 6 6 41 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 13 1

