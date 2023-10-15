Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Cade Otton will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 224.4 per game.

Otton has pulled down 12 passes on 15 targets for 89 yards and one TD, averaging 22.3 yards per game.

Otton vs. the Lions

Otton vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

Seven players have hauled in a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Otton will play against the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this week. The Lions give up 224.4 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Lions have conceded eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 22nd in the NFL.

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Otton Receiving Insights

In one of four games this season (25.0%), Otton has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Otton has been targeted on 15 of his team's 126 passing attempts this season (11.9% target share).

He has been targeted 15 times, averaging 5.9 yards per target (102nd in NFL).

Otton has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

Otton (two red zone targets) has been targeted 9.5% of the time in the red zone (21 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

