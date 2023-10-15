The Detroit Lions (4-1) head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

The betting trends and insights for the Lions and Buccaneers can be found in this article before they match up on Sunday.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 3 42.5 -165 +140

Buccaneers vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have played just one game this season that ended with a combined score higher than 42.5 points.

Tampa Bay's matchups this season have a 42.5-point average over/under, the same as this game's point total.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.

The Buccaneers have won two of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 2-1 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Detroit Lions

Detroit has an average total of 47.0 in their outings this year, 4.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lions have gone 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have won three of their four games as moneyline favorites this season (75%).

Detroit has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 29.6 4 21.4 17 47.0 3 5 Buccaneers 21.0 25 17.0 2 42.5 1 4

Buccaneers

Detroit has covered the spread in its last three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

Detroit has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

The Lions have outscored opponents by a total of 41 points this season (8.2 per game), and the Buccaneers have put up only 16 more points than their opponents (4.0 per game).

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.5 42.3 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 23.5 23.5 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-1 2-0

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.0 45.8 48.8 Implied Team Total AVG 26.0 26.0 26.0 ATS Record 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

